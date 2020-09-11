A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Owens Corning (OC) as it 5-day change was -7.43%

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) started the day on September 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.83% at $64.51. During the day, the stock rose to $66.12 and sunk to $64.41 before settling in for the price of $65.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OC posted a 52-week range of $28.56-$70.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 6.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.05.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19000 workers. It has generated 376,842 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,316. The stock had 9.16 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.74, operating margin was +11.77 and Pretax Margin of +8.24.

Owens Corning (OC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. Owens Corning’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 99.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Vice President and Controller sold 4,967 shares at the rate of 69.00, making the entire transaction reach 342,723 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,807. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s Director sold 2,660 for 67.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 179,138. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,672 in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.68. This company achieved a net margin of +5.66 while generating a return on equity of 9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.75.

In the same vein, OC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.52, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.61% While, its Average True Range was 2.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens Corning (OC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.87% that was lower than 47.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.