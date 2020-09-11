ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) went down -2.89% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 10, 2020, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.89% to $24.19. During the day, the stock rose to $25.43 and sunk to $24.15 before settling in for the price of $24.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIW posted a 52-week range of $20.03-$39.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4018 workers. It has generated 313,164 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,690. The stock had 2.26 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.07, operating margin was +11.60 and Pretax Margin of +5.74.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 35,133 shares at the rate of 30.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,055,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 372,482. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 13,152 for 30.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 394,661. This particular insider is now the holder of 372,482 in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +5.33 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.50, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.39.

In the same vein, ACIW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Going through the that latest performance of [ACI Worldwide Inc., ACIW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.41% that was higher than 44.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

