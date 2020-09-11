Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) started the day on September 10, 2020, with a price increase of 6.44% at $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.575 and sunk to $0.505 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNGO posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$4.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6594, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7174.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 97 employees. It has generated 104,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,372. The stock had 1.87 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.46, operating margin was -255.44 and Pretax Margin of -294.13.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.41%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -294.34 while generating a return on equity of -433.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.17.

In the same vein, BNGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0603.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.40% that was lower than 110.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

