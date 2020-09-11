NewAge Inc. (NBEV) EPS growth this year is -345.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) started the day on September 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.54% at $1.84. During the day, the stock rose to $1.94 and sunk to $1.82 before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBEV posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$3.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 200.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -345.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $186.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0015, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7716.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 934 workers. It has generated 271,636 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,183. The stock had 24.20 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.89, operating margin was -18.37 and Pretax Margin of -30.42.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. NewAge Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 25,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,309. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 1.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 479,074 in total.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -35.41 while generating a return on equity of -72.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

NewAge Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -345.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NewAge Inc. (NBEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, NBEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.1347.

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. (NBEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.50% that was lower than 91.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

