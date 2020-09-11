NIKE Inc. (NKE) Moves -0.10% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) open the trading on September 10, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.10% to $114.79. During the day, the stock rose to $118.227 and sunk to $113.9975 before settling in for the price of $114.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKE posted a 52-week range of $60.00-$117.41.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $179.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.01.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. NIKE Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s PRES: CONSUMER AND MKTPLC sold 22,000 shares at the rate of 115.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,531,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,790. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s PRES: CONSUMER AND MKTPLC sold 22,000 for 110.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,420,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 128,790 in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 5/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.07) by -$0.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIKE Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIKE Inc. (NKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $72.70, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81.

In the same vein, NKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

[NIKE Inc., NKE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.50% that was lower than 31.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

