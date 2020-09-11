Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) recent quarterly performance of 30.88% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) open the trading on September 10, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.76% to $0.33. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3315 and sunk to $0.318 before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCGN posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$16.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4002, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3981.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ocugen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Director bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 0.31, making the entire transaction reach 23,498 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 143,000 for 0.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 406,000 in total.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1160.55.

In the same vein, OCGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

[Ocugen Inc., OCGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0542.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.59% that was lower than 186.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

