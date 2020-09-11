OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.47

As on September 10, 2020, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) started slowly as it slid -1.32% to $10.49. During the day, the stock rose to $10.91 and sunk to $10.32 before settling in for the price of $10.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSUR posted a 52-week range of $5.23-$19.75.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 527.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $786.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 472 employees. It has generated 327,553 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,288. The stock had 4.31 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.18, operating margin was +5.82 and Pretax Margin of +13.80.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.77 while generating a return on equity of 5.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 527.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.37.

In the same vein, OSUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OraSure Technologies Inc., OSUR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.62 million was better the volume of 1.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.64% that was higher than 102.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.