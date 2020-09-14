ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) 14-day ATR is 0.26: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) started the day on September 11, 2020, with a price increase of 0.61% at $9.84. During the day, the stock rose to $9.89 and sunk to $9.60 before settling in for the price of $9.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.95-$21.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $632.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.47.

It has generated 9,257,870 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,865,435. The stock had 7.39 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.11, operating margin was -117.36 and Pretax Margin of -117.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 58.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s CIO bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 8.80, making the entire transaction reach 26,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,890. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 06, Company’s Co-CEO and CIO bought 10,000 for 6.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 154,864 in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -117.36 while generating a return on equity of -19.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.84% that was lower than 49.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

