Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) volume hits 1.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 11, 2020, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) set off with pace as it heaved 3.52% to $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.74 and sunk to $0.65 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HHT posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$3.07.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0944, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9946.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 233 employees. It has generated 187,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,753. The stock had 1.05 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.44, operating margin was -20.19 and Pretax Margin of -32.96.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.76%, in contrast to 0.31% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.96 while generating a return on equity of -281.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, HHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., HHT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.99 million was inferior to the volume of 2.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1682.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 200.35% that was higher than 188.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.