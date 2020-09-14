Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) EPS growth this year is 57.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) started the day on September 11, 2020, with a price increase of 1.41% at $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8075 and sunk to $0.71 before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLPN posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$2.49.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 64.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9363, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7108.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 159 workers. It has generated 157,244 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,506. The stock had 7.24 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.78, operating margin was -14.06 and Pretax Margin of -6.45.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.49%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director bought 681 shares at the rate of 0.73, making the entire transaction reach 500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,669. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27, Company’s Director sold 5 for 0.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,988 in total.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.77 while generating a return on equity of -11.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, DLPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0783.

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.94% that was lower than 190.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

