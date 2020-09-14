Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) last month performance of 56.25% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) flaunted slowness of -3.85% at $6.25, as the Stock market unbolted on September 11, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $6.53 and sunk to $6.25 before settling in for the price of $6.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $1.85-$7.02.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.90% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 472 workers. It has generated 40,932 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,534. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.35, operating margin was -39.01 and Pretax Margin of -74.35.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rekor Systems Inc. industry. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.20%, in contrast to 11.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s COO sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 6.52, making the entire transaction reach 97,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,233. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,725,836 for 2.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,005,399. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,747,836 in total.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -74.60 while generating a return on equity of -546.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.23.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.60% that was higher than 69.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.