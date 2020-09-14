Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 14-day ATR is 1.36: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on September 11, 2020, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.51% to $51.75. During the day, the stock rose to $52.31 and sunk to $50.89 before settling in for the price of $50.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RHI posted a 52-week range of $32.38-$63.84.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.61.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees. It has generated 29,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,210. The stock had 7.47 Receivables turnover and 2.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.58, operating margin was +10.21 and Pretax Margin of +10.30.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Robert Half International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Director sold 3,575 shares at the rate of 55.93, making the entire transaction reach 199,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,622.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.48 while generating a return on equity of 41.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.21, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.83.

In the same vein, RHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Robert Half International Inc., RHI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was lower the volume of 1.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.44% that was lower than 38.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

