The key reasons why Portland General Electric Company (POR) is -46.02% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 11, 2020, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.96% to $34.05. During the day, the stock rose to $34.63 and sunk to $32.94 before settling in for the price of $34.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POR posted a 52-week range of $31.96-$63.08.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2949 employees. It has generated 702,950 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 72,567. The stock had 7.65 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.93, operating margin was +14.47 and Pretax Margin of +11.63.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 20, this organization’s Vice President sold 550 shares at the rate of 62.27, making the entire transaction reach 34,246 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,710. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Vice President sold 3,000 for 55.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,653 in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.32 while generating a return on equity of 8.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Portland General Electric Company (POR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.93, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44.

In the same vein, POR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Portland General Electric Company, POR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.99% that was higher than 38.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

