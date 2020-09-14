The key reasons why Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is -12.50% away from 52-week high?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) started the day on September 11, 2020, with a price increase of 2.41% at $14.00. During the day, the stock rose to $14.02 and sunk to $13.64 before settling in for the price of $13.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRMW posted a 52-week range of $6.33-$16.00.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11580 employees. It has generated 274,374 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11. The stock had 8.11 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.61, operating margin was +5.13 and Pretax Margin of +0.39.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Primo Water Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Director sold 90 shares at the rate of 15.31, making the entire transaction reach 1,378 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Director sold 90 for 15.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,378. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,232 in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.00 while generating a return on equity of -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.28.

In the same vein, PRMW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.02% that was lower than 40.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.