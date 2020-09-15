A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) as it 5-day change was 0.37%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on September 14, 2020, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.93% to $10.86. During the day, the stock rose to $10.92 and sunk to $10.785 before settling in for the price of $10.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MWA posted a 52-week range of $6.64-$12.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3100 employees. It has generated 312,258 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,581. The stock had 5.66 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.15, operating margin was +14.28 and Pretax Margin of +8.48.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.53%, in contrast to 94.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director sold 25,806 shares at the rate of 11.11, making the entire transaction reach 286,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,913. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 34,965 for 11.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 395,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 268,165 in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.19, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.73.

In the same vein, MWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mueller Water Products Inc., MWA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.82% that was lower than 39.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

