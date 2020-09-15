AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on September 14, 2020, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.76% to $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $1.1128 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.80.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1819, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4595.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. It has generated 23,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -537,778. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -197.34, operating margin was -2368.06 and Pretax Margin of -2325.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 20.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,547 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 10,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,757. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 1.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,575. This particular insider is now the holder of 243,750 in total.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -2325.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.36.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.81 million was lower the volume of 1.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0987.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.90% that was lower than 89.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

