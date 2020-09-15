Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.3 million

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) open the trading on September 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.35% to $35.25. During the day, the stock rose to $35.34 and sunk to $34.7577 before settling in for the price of $34.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALSN posted a 52-week range of $26.15-$49.73.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3700 employees. It has generated 729,189 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 163,243. The stock had 9.85 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.48, operating margin was +33.14 and Pretax Margin of +28.47.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 38.25, making the entire transaction reach 95,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,701. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer bought 5,000 for 40.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,201 in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.17) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.39 while generating a return on equity of 83.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.01, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.84.

In the same vein, ALSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

[Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., ALSN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.19% that was lower than 36.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.