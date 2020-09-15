AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) PE Ratio stood at $6.58: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

By Steve Mayer
Markets

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) open the trading on September 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.86% to $22.50. During the day, the stock rose to $22.78 and sunk to $20.95 before settling in for the price of $20.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCX posted a 52-week range of $19.62-$52.35.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2114 employees. It has generated 1,447,645 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 179,984. The stock had 3.58 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.79, operating margin was +26.59 and Pretax Margin of +15.89.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.23) by $1.16. This company achieved a net margin of +12.43 while generating a return on equity of 77.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.58, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.14.

In the same vein, AMCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

[AMC Networks Inc., AMCX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.90% that was lower than 60.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

