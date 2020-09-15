Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 14-day ATR is 0.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on September 14, 2020, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.59% to $11.82. During the day, the stock rose to $11.98 and sunk to $11.45 before settling in for the price of $11.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABR posted a 52-week range of $3.54-$15.77.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 532 employees. It has generated 1,031,410 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 241,782. The stock had 91.93 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +96.77, operating margin was +34.72 and Pretax Margin of +31.03.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 45.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 6.00, making the entire transaction reach 29,995 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 225,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for 6.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 405,161 in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +23.44 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.10, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.57.

In the same vein, ABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Arbor Realty Trust Inc., ABR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was lower the volume of 2.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.82% that was lower than 62.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.