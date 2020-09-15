Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Open at price of $74.85: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) open the trading on September 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.38% to $75.28. During the day, the stock rose to $75.44 and sunk to $73.66 before settling in for the price of $73.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDAY posted a 52-week range of $38.40-$87.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 242.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5011 employees. It has generated 164,458 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,705. The stock had 8.77 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.73, operating margin was +9.53 and Pretax Margin of +4.16.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 89.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s President and COO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 71.34, making the entire transaction reach 356,721 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 121,611. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s EVP, GC & Assistant Secretary sold 23,777 for 84.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,997,268. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,705 in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 242.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 250.53.

In the same vein, CDAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

[Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CDAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.53% While, its Average True Range was 3.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.38% that was higher than 55.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

