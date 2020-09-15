Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.42M

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) started the day on September 14, 2020, with a price increase of 2.13% at $248.43. During the day, the stock rose to $249.36 and sunk to $243.30 before settling in for the price of $243.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUP posted a 52-week range of $99.01-$353.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 50.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $298.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $205.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1693 workers. It has generated 230,194 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,652. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.65, operating margin was -17.92 and Pretax Margin of -26.11.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 259.24, making the entire transaction reach 518,484 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,884. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 931 for 305.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 284,746. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -23.31 while generating a return on equity of -23.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 241.09.

In the same vein, COUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.5 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.54% While, its Average True Range was 18.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.51% that was higher than 52.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.