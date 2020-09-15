Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $866.25K

As on September 14, 2020, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.93% to $29.77. During the day, the stock rose to $29.80 and sunk to $28.60 before settling in for the price of $28.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUZ posted a 52-week range of $21.15-$42.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 29.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 61.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.41.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 331 workers. It has generated 1,986,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 119,810. The stock had 5.90 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.50, operating margin was +12.49 and Pretax Margin of +4.45.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 100.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Executive Vice President bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 25.70, making the entire transaction reach 64,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,717. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Director sold 35,000 for 42.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,491,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 235,040 in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.03 while generating a return on equity of 1.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.18, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.86.

In the same vein, CUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.87 million was lower the volume of 1.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.62% that was lower than 45.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.