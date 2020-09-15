Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Moves 4.73% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) open the trading on September 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.73% to $1.77. During the day, the stock rose to $1.93 and sunk to $1.71 before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $203.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7344, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6097.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. It has generated 81,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -530,452. The stock had 4.78 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -244.91, operating margin was -691.92 and Pretax Margin of -649.51.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.35%, in contrast to 23.29% institutional ownership.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -647.54 while generating a return on equity of -28.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 106.46.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

[Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.1215.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.38% that was higher than 56.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.