Match Group Holdings II LLC (MTCH) last month performance of -7.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Match Group Holdings II LLC (NASDAQ: MTCH) started the day on September 14, 2020, with a price increase of 4.45% at $108.26. During the day, the stock rose to $109.27 and sunk to $105.74 before settling in for the price of $103.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $44.74-$123.00.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.68.

Match Group Holdings II LLC (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Match Group Holdings II LLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 115.17, making the entire transaction reach 5,758,676 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,898. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 116.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,831,084. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,898 in total.

Match Group Holdings II LLC (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Holdings II LLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Holdings II LLC (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Holdings II LLC (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.94.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Holdings II LLC (MTCH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Match Group Holdings II LLC (NASDAQ: MTCH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.89% While, its Average True Range was 4.95.

