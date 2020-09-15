Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Moves 0.30% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 14, 2020, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.30% to $3.32. During the day, the stock rose to $3.38 and sunk to $3.04 before settling in for the price of $3.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OIS posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$17.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -820.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3428 employees. It has generated 296,778 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,622. The stock had 3.86 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.28, operating margin was -2.46 and Pretax Margin of -23.66.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Oil States International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.97, making the entire transaction reach 98,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,177. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s President & CEO bought 38,000 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 917,097 in total.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.79 while generating a return on equity of -17.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.40 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -820.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oil States International Inc. (OIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.58.

In the same vein, OIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Oil States International Inc., OIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million was inferior to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.45% that was lower than 107.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.