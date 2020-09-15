Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) volume hits 3.16 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) started the day on September 14, 2020, with a price increase of 2.05% at $3.23. During the day, the stock rose to $3.235 and sunk to $3.04 before settling in for the price of $3.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$11.19.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $613.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.22.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5800 employees. It has generated 425,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -73,397. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.42, operating margin was -18.21 and Pretax Margin of -21.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.12, making the entire transaction reach 53,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,689. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s President & CEO bought 50,000 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,144,724 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -17.23 while generating a return on equity of -13.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.80 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.32 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.28.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.34% that was lower than 102.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) return on Assets touches 7.69: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) open the trading on September 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.41% to $17.13. During the...
Read more

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is predicted to post EPS of 1.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 14, 2020, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) set off with pace as it heaved 1.87% to...
Read more

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) EPS growth this year is -8.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) established initial surge of 0.32% at $34.31, as the Stock market unbolted on September 14, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

Energy Transfer LP (ET) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.75: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
As on September 14, 2020, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.02% to $5.92. During the day,...
Read more

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) EPS is poised to hit 1.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) started the day on September 14, 2020, with a price increase of 1.36% at $52.26. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Energy Transfer LP (ET) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.75: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on September 14, 2020, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.02% to $5.92. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) last month volatility was 2.61%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) established initial surge of 1.47% at $59.43, as the Stock market unbolted on September 14, 2020. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) volume hits 1.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 14, 2020, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.84%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is -84.79% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) started the day on September 14, 2020, with a price increase of 0.34% at $2.92. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Open at price of $74.85: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) open the trading on September 14, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.38% to $75.28. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is MetLife Inc. (MET) performance over the last week is recorded -0.79%

Sana Meer - 0
As on September 14, 2020, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.60% to $38.84. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com