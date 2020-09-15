Polar Power Inc. (POLA) recent quarterly performance of 12.68% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 14, 2020, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) set off with pace as it heaved 10.34% to $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.65 and sunk to $1.445 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POLA posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$4.96.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -377.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4264, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0900.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 132 employees. It has generated 187,887 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,642. The stock had 5.16 Receivables turnover and 1.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.67, operating margin was -16.05 and Pretax Margin of -16.31.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Polar Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.71%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.31 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -377.60%.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, POLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Polar Power Inc., POLA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.5 million was inferior to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.2198.

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.32% that was lower than 249.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

