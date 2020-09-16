Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 15, 2020, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.80% to $3.71. During the day, the stock rose to $3.89 and sunk to $3.655 before settling in for the price of $3.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRX posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$4.77.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $315.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.69.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 50.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 1.75, making the entire transaction reach 1,750,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,919,925. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for 2.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, AGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.16 million was inferior to the volume of 2.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.15% that was higher than 66.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) last month performance of 0.71% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) open the trading on September 15, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.46% to $12.80. During the...
Read more

The key reasons why Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) is -19.24% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 15, 2020, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.44%...
Read more

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) latest performance of -3.62% is not what was on cards

Top Picks Zach King - 0
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) flaunted slowness of -3.62% at $1.33, as the Stock market unbolted on September 15, 2020. During the...
Read more

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) recent quarterly performance of 89.89% is not showing the real picture

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on September 15, 2020, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) started slowly as it slid -8.62% to $50.89. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is 5.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) started the day on September 15, 2020, with a price increase of 1.24% at $17.16. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) recent quarterly performance of 89.89% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on September 15, 2020, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) started slowly as it slid -8.62% to $50.89. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Markets

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.99

Steve Mayer - 0
ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) established initial surge of 0.03% at $68.60, as the Stock market unbolted on September 15, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) last week performance was 18.24%

Steve Mayer - 0
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) started the day on September 15, 2020, with a price increase of 0.70% at $14.39. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) EPS is poised to hit 0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) open the trading on September 15, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.91% to $185.35. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 20 Days SMA touch 3.40%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on September 15, 2020, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.34% to $10.50. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.42 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) flaunted slowness of -0.88% at $49.81, as the Stock market unbolted on September 15, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com