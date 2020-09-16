ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is -14.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) started the day on September 15, 2020, with a price increase of 9.41% at $5.23. During the day, the stock rose to $5.49 and sunk to $5.02 before settling in for the price of $4.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABIO posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$22.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.35.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$2.58) by $1.85. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.80%.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38.

In the same vein, ABIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.08.

Technical Analysis of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.43% that was lower than 286.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.