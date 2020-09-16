BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) EPS growth this year is -14.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) started the day on September 15, 2020, with a price increase of 3.22% at $84.38. During the day, the stock rose to $88.40 and sunk to $82.02 before settling in for the price of $81.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIGC posted a 52-week range of $63.77-$162.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.23 billion.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 690 employees. It has generated 162,468 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,725. The stock had 8.69 Receivables turnover and 1.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.89, operating margin was -36.56 and Pretax Margin of -37.97.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.45) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -37.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.65.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.44% While, its Average True Range was 13.83.

