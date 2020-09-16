Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) volume hits 2.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) open the trading on September 15, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.88% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $0.98 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTXR posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$1.97.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1459, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9142.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.08%, in contrast to 13.00% institutional ownership.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, CTXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

[Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0820.

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.19% that was lower than 112.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

