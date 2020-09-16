New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Open at price of $8.97: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) started the day on September 15, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.45% at $8.81. During the day, the stock rose to $8.985 and sunk to $8.80 before settling in for the price of $8.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $8.19-$13.79.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $461.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $448.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2786 employees. It has generated 678,767 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +27.26 and Pretax Margin of +27.67.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 63.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 10.20, making the entire transaction reach 20,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 9.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,043. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,500 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +20.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.12, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.91% that was lower than 49.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

