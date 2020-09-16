NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) 14-day ATR is 0.35: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) open the trading on September 15, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 16.84% to $3.47. During the day, the stock rose to $4.19 and sunk to $2.97 before settling in for the price of $2.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$6.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $439.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.95.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.50% institutional ownership.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

[NextDecade Corporation, NEXT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 293.97% that was higher than 153.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

