Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.05

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on September 15, 2020, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 192.88% to $1.11. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $0.9003 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVUS posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.45.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4653, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5477.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.59%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -133.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, NVUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Novus Therapeutics Inc., NVUS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 38.5 million was better the volume of 1.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.1394.

Raw Stochastic average of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 443.91% that was higher than 235.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

