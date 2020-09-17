Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) EPS growth this year is -354.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on September 16, 2020, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.03% to $25.51. During the day, the stock rose to $25.64 and sunk to $24.61 before settling in for the price of $25.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $23.70-$28.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -354.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $423.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4037 employees. It has generated 335,445 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -132,859. The stock had 5.06 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.16, operating margin was -11.90 and Pretax Margin of -47.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -39.61 while generating a return on equity of -60.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -354.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.99.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was lower the volume of 1.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.