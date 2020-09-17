Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) EPS is poised to hit 0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) started the day on September 16, 2020, with a price increase of 3.11% at $22.90. During the day, the stock rose to $23.34 and sunk to $22.0201 before settling in for the price of $22.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPRO posted a 52-week range of $9.37-$23.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 383.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.07.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. Open Lending Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.80%, in contrast to 36.00% institutional ownership.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 383.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in the upcoming year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 245.49.

In the same vein, LPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

