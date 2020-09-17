Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) last week performance was 9.84%

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) started the day on September 16, 2020, with a price increase of 9.32% at $4.69. During the day, the stock rose to $4.7895 and sunk to $4.27 before settling in for the price of $4.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QLGN posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$21.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.29.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.5) by $0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.10%.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 104.43.

In the same vein, QLGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.97.

Technical Analysis of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.40% that was lower than 138.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.