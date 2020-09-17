Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) started the day on September 16, 2020, with a price increase of 3.81% at $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $0.989 and sunk to $0.8999 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2990, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0726.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 11.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Director sold 21,694 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 32,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,199. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director sold 8,625 for 2.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,839 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.1022.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.72% that was lower than 180.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.