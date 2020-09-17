SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) PE Ratio stood at $297.21: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on September 16, 2020, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.30% to $12.78. During the day, the stock rose to $13.1799 and sunk to $11.86 before settling in for the price of $11.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSSS posted a 52-week range of $3.60-$14.91.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 51.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $221.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6 employees. It has generated 3,445,844 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,992,283. The stock had 13.34 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +118.44, operating margin was +111.74 and Pretax Margin of +111.74.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. SuRo Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.80%, in contrast to 19.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 9.03, making the entire transaction reach 108,416 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,923,896. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,669 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,021. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,911,896 in total.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +115.86 while generating a return on equity of 12.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

SuRo Capital Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $297.21, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 170.17.

In the same vein, SSSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SuRo Capital Corp., SSSS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was better the volume of 0.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.07% that was lower than 72.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.