Teradyne Inc. (TER) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $71.03: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) started the day on September 16, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.13% at $76.33. During the day, the stock rose to $78.42 and sunk to $76.10 before settling in for the price of $77.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $42.87-$93.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5400 employees. It has generated 424,994 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 86,568. The stock had 7.02 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.16, operating margin was +23.38 and Pretax Margin of +22.91.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Teradyne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director sold 4,563 shares at the rate of 90.05, making the entire transaction reach 410,898 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,254. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Director sold 7,900 for 90.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 712,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,986 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.03) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 31.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.02, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.85.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.16% While, its Average True Range was 2.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.65% that was higher than 45.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

