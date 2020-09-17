Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) last month volatility was 22.96%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 16, 2020, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.75% to $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3006 and sunk to $0.26 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLUB posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$3.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4858, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0165.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1900 employees. It has generated 50,735 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,017. The stock had 154.81 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.12, operating margin was +0.27 and Pretax Margin of -4.09.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 47.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,037 shares at the rate of 0.78, making the entire transaction reach 1,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,652. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 22, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,683 for 2.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,689 in total.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -3.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.00.

In the same vein, CLUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.60.

Technical Analysis of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Town Sports International Holdings Inc., CLUB]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.08 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0968.

Raw Stochastic average of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 196.99% that was higher than 178.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.