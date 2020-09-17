Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is -18.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) open the trading on September 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.68% to $20.31. During the day, the stock rose to $21.10 and sunk to $19.53 before settling in for the price of $19.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UCTT posted a 52-week range of $11.79-$31.10.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -123.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $835.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 242,318 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,136. The stock had 9.71 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.57, operating margin was +3.16 and Pretax Margin of +0.22.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer & SVP sold 3,413 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 102,390 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,390. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer & SVP sold 2,000 for 30.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,803 in total.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.47) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -0.88 while generating a return on equity of -2.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -123.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.06, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.85.

In the same vein, UCTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

[Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., UCTT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.96% that was higher than 68.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

