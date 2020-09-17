Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) 14-day ATR is 0.87: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) flaunted slowness of -0.66% at $17.94, as the Stock market unbolted on September 16, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $18.05 and sunk to $17.80 before settling in for the price of $18.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTZ posted a 52-week range of $9.84-$19.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 317.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.91.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Utz Brands Inc. industry. Utz Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 61.30% institutional ownership.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 317.30%.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87.

In the same vein, UTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Utz Brands Inc., UTZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.31% that was higher than 45.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.