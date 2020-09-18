American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Moves -0.52% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) open the trading on September 17, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.52% to $80.04. During the day, the stock rose to $80.07 and sunk to $79.115 before settling in for the price of $80.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEP posted a 52-week range of $65.14-$104.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $495.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $495.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17408 employees. It has generated 892,440 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,357. The stock had 8.56 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.47, operating margin was +17.52 and Pretax Margin of +11.81.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 2,244 shares at the rate of 81.19, making the entire transaction reach 182,190 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,009. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,777 for 81.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,465. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,337 in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.84, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.42.

In the same vein, AEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

[American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.44% that was lower than 25.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

