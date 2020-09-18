Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.54 million

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) started the day on September 17, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.06% at $115.49. During the day, the stock rose to $115.63 and sunk to $112.599 before settling in for the price of $115.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $79.07-$127.39.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $368.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.50.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16400 employees. It has generated 365,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 82,914. The stock had 9.40 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.81, operating margin was +30.02 and Pretax Margin of +24.80.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Analog Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04, this organization’s President & CEO sold 27,500 shares at the rate of 115.13, making the entire transaction reach 3,165,962 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,207. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28, Company’s SVP, Industrial and Consumer sold 11,128 for 119.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,329,306. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,853 in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +22.70 while generating a return on equity of 11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.65, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.11.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.29% While, its Average True Range was 2.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.91% that was lower than 34.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

