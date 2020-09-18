AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.80

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) open the trading on September 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.17% to $4.50. During the day, the stock rose to $4.629 and sunk to $4.02 before settling in for the price of $4.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQB posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$4.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $199.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 64 employees. It has generated 2,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -206,682. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2502.45, operating margin was -6976.96 and Pretax Margin of -7083.53.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 43.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 4,000,000 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 10,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,175,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,000,000 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,175,000 in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -7083.53 while generating a return on equity of -56.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3553.77.

In the same vein, AQB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

[AquaBounty Technologies Inc., AQB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.74% that was higher than 97.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.