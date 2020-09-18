C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) 14-day ATR is 2.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) started the day on September 17, 2020, with a price increase of 0.08% at $103.57. During the day, the stock rose to $104.48 and sunk to $101.95 before settling in for the price of $103.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRW posted a 52-week range of $56.94-$105.71.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.18.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15338 employees. It has generated 992,384 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,400. The stock had 6.91 Receivables turnover and 3.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.41, operating margin was +5.16 and Pretax Margin of +4.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s Pres. of North America Trans. sold 500 shares at the rate of 98.06, making the entire transaction reach 49,031 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,461. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s President, Global Forwarding sold 4,458 for 97.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 433,059. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,238 in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77 while generating a return on equity of 35.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.17, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.15.

In the same vein, CHRW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.55% While, its Average True Range was 2.40.

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.32% that was lower than 27.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.