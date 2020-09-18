LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) EPS is poised to hit -0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) open the trading on September 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.27% to $2.84. During the day, the stock rose to $2.95 and sunk to $2.62 before settling in for the price of $2.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIVX posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$4.89.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 39.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $202.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 76 employees. It has generated 508,671 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -512,197. The stock had 9.43 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.55, operating margin was -92.33 and Pretax Margin of -101.19.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 36.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s CEO & Chairman bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.72, making the entire transaction reach 5,446 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,474,546. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 700 for 2.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,865. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,472,546 in total.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -100.69 while generating a return on equity of -3,337.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.11.

In the same vein, LIVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

[LiveXLive Media Inc., LIVX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.97% that was lower than 86.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

