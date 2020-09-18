Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Open at price of $17.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on September 17, 2020, Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) started slowly as it slid -1.69% to $16.92. During the day, the stock rose to $17.23 and sunk to $16.84 before settling in for the price of $17.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRTN posted a 52-week range of $10.67-$20.13.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.57.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4087 employees. It has generated 201,788 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,614. The stock had 8.78 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.70, operating margin was +8.04 and Pretax Margin of +9.21.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Trucking industry. Marten Transport Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.60%, in contrast to 72.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s President sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 18.55, making the entire transaction reach 463,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 283,826. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s President sold 15,000 for 18.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 279,297. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,826 in total.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.24 while generating a return on equity of 10.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 40.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.86, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.61.

In the same vein, MRTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marten Transport Ltd., MRTN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.43 million was better the volume of 0.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.54% that was lower than 39.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.