No matter how cynical the overall market is New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.06%

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) open the trading on September 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.11% to $4.36. During the day, the stock rose to $4.45 and sunk to $4.18 before settling in for the price of $4.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNR posted a 52-week range of $1.72-$8.35.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $376.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 18,194,895 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 461,474. The stock had 41.93 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.67, operating margin was -7.92 and Pretax Margin of +2.60.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 72.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director bought 37,315 shares at the rate of 3.49, making the entire transaction reach 130,382 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,771. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Director bought 50,000 for 4.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 241,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,456 in total.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.54 while generating a return on equity of 2.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.42, and its Beta score is 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10.

In the same vein, SNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

[New Senior Investment Group Inc., SNR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.98% that was lower than 82.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.